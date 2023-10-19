Steelers vs. Rams: Pittsburgh’s injury/practice report for Week 7

What a difference a day makes. Wednesday’s injury report was all sunshine and lollipops, but today a storm rolled in by the name of T.J. Watt. He appeared on the report with a heel injury and did not participate. The severity is unknown.

Here are the eight players and their injury/practice status:

G James Daniels

Full practice (groin)

TE Pat Freiermuth

Limited practice (hamstring)

P Pressley Harvin III

Full practice (hamstring)

LB Nick Herbig

Limited practice (quad)

WR Diontae Johnson

Full practice (hamstring)

RB Anthony McFarland

Full practice (knee)

OT Dan Moore Jr.

Full practice (knee)

EDGE T.J. Watt

Did not practice (heel)

