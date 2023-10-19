Steelers vs. Rams: Pittsburgh’s injury/practice report for Week 7
What a difference a day makes. Wednesday’s injury report was all sunshine and lollipops, but today a storm rolled in by the name of T.J. Watt. He appeared on the report with a heel injury and did not participate. The severity is unknown.
Here are the eight players and their injury/practice status:
G James Daniels
Full practice (groin)
TE Pat Freiermuth
Limited practice (hamstring)
P Pressley Harvin III
Full practice (hamstring)
LB Nick Herbig
Limited practice (quad)
WR Diontae Johnson
Full practice (hamstring)
RB Anthony McFarland
Full practice (knee)
OT Dan Moore Jr.
Full practice (knee)
EDGE T.J. Watt
Did not practice (heel)