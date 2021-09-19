Steelers vs Raiders: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. It’s Week Two of the NFL season and the Steelers are undefeated and at home to take on the 1-0 Las Vegas Raiders.

Game information:

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Kickoff: Sunday, September 19, at 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Weather: Temps in the 70s

Broadcast:

National television: CBS

Local television: KDKA (CBS) in Pittsburgh

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s game. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

List