Steelers vs Raiders: Las Vegas to be without QB Marcus Mariota this week

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
When the Las Vegas Raiders come to Pittsburgh this week to take on the Steelers, they will do it without one of their best athletes. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is out with a quad injury this week, leaving Natan Peterman as the backup to Derek Carr. Carr threw for 435 yards last week against the Ravens on Monday night.

Las Vegas brought Mariota in for a play last week against the Baltimore Ravens last week and he broke off a 31-yard run. I think it was safe to assume if not for his injury, the Raiders would have liked to see Mariota in the gameplan even more this week.

List

Steelers vs Raiders: 4 matchups to watch this week

