Steelers vs. Raiders highlights Week 3
Watch all of the highlights from the 'Sunday Night Football' showdown between two historic AFC teams as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders face off in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Kenny Pickett found a wide-open Calvin Austin for a 72-yard touchdown early on Sunday in their matchup with the Raiders.
The Raiders kicked a field goal but couldn't get the ball right back.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski throws some darts at the Week 3 betting slate.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
T.J. Watt made some history in the second quarter on Monday night.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news around the NFL. The crew start with the Chris Jones contract and what the failed holdouts this season mean for the future of the franchise tag. Next, they address some key injuries in the AFC North, including J.K. Dobbins, Diontae Johnson and Jack Conklin. Finally, the duo dive into the Aaron Rodgers injury and what the New York Jets plan to do next. Fitz and Charles wrap up the show with a new segment where they decide what's news and what's noise over the last week.
Diontae Johnson left in the second quarter of the Steelers' Week 1 loss to the 49ers.
Jones took to social media to tell his side of the story again.
Nick Bosa will be part of one of Week 1's marquee games.
The Raiders are breaking in a new QB at altitude against a division rival. Sign us up.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his take on Sunday's Week 3 action, headlined by a monstrous performance by Miami, and another disappointing showing by Pittsburgh's offense.
