Steelers vs Raiders: DT Carlos Davis OUT against Las Vegas

For the most part, the Pittsburgh Steelers are healthy heading into their home opener of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. The cannot be said for the Raiders who got hit hard by the injury bug after their first game.

Here’s the full rundown for Pittsburgh:

CB Joe Haden (Groin)-Questionable

LB Devin Bush (Groin)-Questionable

TE Zach Gentry (Ankle)-Questionable

DT Carlos Davis-OUT

Tight end Eric Ebron was a full participant on Friday and wasn’t listed on the injury report. He had missed Thursday’s practice. It’s also good to see linebacker Robert Spillane ready to roll after injuring his shin in pregame warmups last week forcing a quick roster change.

You can read the full injury report for the Raiders here. The list is highlighted by Las Vegas’ starting running back Josh Jacobs.

.@missi_matthews details the @steelers status report heading into Sunday's game against the Raiders, talks about what @_TJWatt, @ohthatsNajee22, and @TeamJuJu said to the media today and more. pic.twitter.com/cPt8fRjDyU — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) September 17, 2021

List