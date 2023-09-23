Steelers vs Raiders: 5 players we want to see more of this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at 1-1 and both sides of the football have plenty of problems. The offense is near the bottom in nearly every category and the defense is getting gashed, only getting biled out by a few splash plays.

This week the Steelers take on another struggling team in the Las Vegas Raiders and someone has to come out on top. If Pittsburgh wants to come out on top, here are five guys we want to see more of it this week.

TE Connor Heyward

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) ORG XMIT: NYOTK

Pittsburgh is struggling to run the ball and the passing game is doing no better. Why not get Connor Heyward on the field more who can help with both?

WR Calvin Austin III

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

With Gunner Olszewski out, Calvin Austin III should see a greater role as a receiver and be the team’s top return man for punts and kickoffs. We saw George Pickens go off last week and we want this to be Austin’s week.

DT Keeanu Benton

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) ORG XMIT: NYOTK

Benton has been one of the top-graded rookies in limited snaps and with Cam Heyward out and Larry Ogunjobi dealing with an ongoing foot injury, it’s time to make Benton a bigger part of the gameplan.

CB Joey Porter Jr.

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It sounds like DC Teryl Austin is in no rush to get Porter more reps this week but we are struggling to see Levi Wallace out there struggling like he has with Porter ready to go.

DB Elijah Riley

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We love the energy and athleticism Elijah Riley plays with. He did a nice job subbing in for Minkah Fitzpatrick last week and we want to see him on the field with Fitzpatrick this week.

