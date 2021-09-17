Steelers vs Raiders: 5 guys most important to Pittsburgh this week

Last Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big upset win over the Buffalo Bills to start off the season 1-0. This week they return to Pittsburgh for their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are the five guys who are going to be vital to the team’s success this week.

RB Najee Harris

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

No one is pushing the panic button on the run game after one week but the team has to be eyeing significant improvement against the Raiders. Getting Najee Harris involved in the offense is a must this week, even if it is more of a receiver role.

OT Chuks Okorafor

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Let's hope starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor packs a lunch for Sunday because he is going to have a long day trying to slow down Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

TE Pat Freiermuth

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

An injury to tight end Eric Ebron could open the door for the rookie Freiermuth to be the primary tight end in passing situation. Now we just have to hope he actually gets a few balls thrown his way.

LB Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

One of the players who will be tasked with trying to slow down star tight end Darren Waller will be Bush. In his first game since tearing his ACL last season, Bush looked like he hadn't lost a step but this will be his biggest test.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

While all eyes will be on Waller, the rest of the Raiders offense cannot be taken for granted. And that is where All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick comes in. Fitzpatrick has such natural instincts for the football, I look for him to have a highly productive game.

