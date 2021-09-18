Steelers vs Raiders: 5 bold predictions for this week

Last week, no one gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a chance to beat the Buffalo Bills. This week, everyone thinks the Steelers cannot lose to the Las Vegas Raiders. We tend to think this is going to be a huge game for the Steelers so here are five bold predictions for this week.

Najee Harris tops 100 yards of offense

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It may not all come on the ground but you can bet the Steelers looked at last week and made some adjustments to get Najee Harris more involved in the offense this week.

Ben Roethlisberger throws for 300 yards

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Raiders are pretty banged up and Ben Roethlisberger is going to take advantage of it by hitting some deep throws and racking up big numbers.

Melvin Ingram gets a pair of sacks

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram didn't get a sack last week in his Steelers debut but did account for eight pressures. This week, with a greater focus on T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, Ingram gets to Derek Carr twice.

Two different Steelers get interceptions

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week the Steelers showed they could get tons of pressure without blitzing. This week they crank things up and pick off Carr twice once he's forced to throw the football.

Steelers win by two touchdowns

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are going to put on a show for the home fans this weekend. The defense will shut down a Las Vegas offense minus their best running back and the offense shines in front of Steeler Nation.

