Steelers vs Raiders: 4 offensive adjustments for Pittsburgh this week

Last Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense carried the day while the offense struggled to get its footing. This week the Steelers come home to take on the 1-0 Las Vegas Raiders and the offense is hopeful they can take some baby steps today balance with the dominant defense. Here are some adjustments the Steelers should consider this week against the Raiders.

Less play action

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

A successful play-action passing game is dependent on the ability to run the football. If not, it's counter-intuitive to use it. Until the offensive line is more confident in running the ball, it might be best to go back to a more typical Steelers style of offense. Roethlisberger was under center 12 times last week and could be less this week.

More throws to the tight ends

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Two combined catches to the Steelers tight ends but 10 targets to wide receiver Diontae Johnson didn't benefit the Pittsburgh passing attack at all. Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth are too talented to not be involved in the passing game.

Utilize the speed on offense

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh has some players who can create real problems with speed. Wide receivers Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McCloud are both players who can outrun defenses. The problem is, Steelers wide receivers just can't find any sort of separation in their routes to allow them to run after the catch. End arounds and slip screens could be the answer to this problem.

Najee Harris as a receiver

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Rookie running back Najee Harris played every offensive snap on Sunday but only had one reception. If the sledding is going to be tough on the ground, including Harris more in the passing offense could be the fix to get the talented rookie more involved.

1

1