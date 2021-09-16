Steelers vs Raiders: 4 matchups to watch this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders square off this week in an early clash of undefeated teams. Las Vegas had a huge comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens last week and the Steelers did the same against the Buffalo Bills. Both teams have lots of talent and here are the individual matchups to watch this week.

Steelers offensive tackles vs Raiders pass rushers

Pittsburgh is going through a full rebuild of the offensive line and we saw those growing pains last week against the Bills. Things only get worse this week for Steelers offensive tackles Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor. Las Vegas edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue are relentless pass rushers who made life very hard for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson last week.

Raiders offensive tackles vs Steelers pass rushers

Did we mention if you love pass rushers, this is the game for you? The only offensive tackles with a tougher challenge than the Steelers this week are the Raiders. Kolton Miller and rookie Alex Leatherwood will be squaring off with the Steelers three-headed monster at edge rusher in T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Melvin Ingram. Oh and let's not leave Cam Heyward out who is listed as a defensive tackle but can get to the quarterback from anywhere. The team that protects their quarterback better could win this one.

Raiders TE Darren Waller vs well, everyone

Unfortunately, when it comes to matching up with Raiders star tight end Darren Waller, the Steelers are going to need a village. There isn't a guy on the roster who can cover Waller one-on-one consistently so look for lots of double teams depending on where Waller lines up in an attempt to minimize his impact on the game.

Ben Roethlisberger vs Derek Carr

The Raiders first game turned quickly into a shootout and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr wasn't shy about slinging it all around the field to a tune of 435 yards. If this game turns into a shootout again, can the Steelers offense keep up?

