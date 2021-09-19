Steelers vs Raiders: 4 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the team has an opportunity to create a little space early in the season between them and the rest of the AFC North. The Raiders are also undefeated and looking to ride the momentum of their upset win over the Baltimore Ravens all the way to Heinz Field.

Here are our four keys to victory for the Steelers this week.

Maintain defensive pressure

The Pittsburgh pass rush had Bills quarterback Josh Allen under constant duress last week. And they did it without blitzing. More of the same this week with their rotation of outside linebackers as well as defensive tackle Cam Heyward. Bringing pressure with just four guys gives the secondary much more flexibility.

Don't let Darren Waller beat you

If the Raiders are going to move the football, they have to find someone else to do it. The Steelers defense needs to double tight end Darren Waller, bracket him in coverage and throw off his timing. Force Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to look at other targets.

Take some shots downfield

Last week, when the offense was struggling we saw Ben Roethlisberger ad-lib a little and do what he's comfortable with as opposed to the offense of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. This week Pittsburgh needs to get off to a quick start and take some heat off the defense and this includes taking more shots downfield to guys like wide receiver Chase Claypool and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Get Najee Harris more touches

Despite playing every single offensive snap in his rookie debut, running back Najee Harris wasn't able to get anything going on the ground or through the air. This week the coaches need to find ways to get Harris the football in positions where he can be successful and this includes in the passing game.

