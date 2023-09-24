Steelers vs Raiders: 4 keys to victory for the offense

Through two games, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been the worst in the NFL. If you thought this offense was going to be a finished product after just a couple of weeks, you are pretty disappointed. If the Steelers want to get things right against the Las Vegas Raiders here are the four keys to victory for the offense.

Minimize the damage the offensive line can do

Pittsburgh’s offensive line has been dreadful this season. Much worse than anyone could have anticipated. The Steelers have to find ways to move Kenny Pickett around in the pocket, keep the Raiders defense off balance with movement and shifts to slow down the Las Vegas pass rush.

Don't be afraid of 12 personnel

The trio of Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward can help this team in the run game and as weapons in the passing game. With so many other questions on offense why not get your strongest unit on the field more.

Use more tempo

The only times the Steelers offense has shown any heart at all has been when they went no-huddle and played up-tempo. It seems obvious if this philosophy works, why not do more of it?

Play with some pride

The Steelers offense, in particular the offensive line has not looked like a professional group. Neither has quarterback Kenny Pickett or running back Najee Harris. How about this week these guys take it personally and play like the pros they are.

