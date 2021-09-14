Steelers vs Raiders: 4 early causes for concern this week

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled on a big upset road win over the Buffalo Bills. On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders pulled on their own upset over the Baltimore Ravens. Now the two teams will square off.

The offensive line isn't getting fixed

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OK, so yes the offensive line is going to get better. It is, right? But the concern is, the problems we saw on Sunday against the Bills are not going away in a week. There's no free agent out there or player to trade for that will come in and save the day. The Steelers have hitched their wagon to this young group and we all get to live through the growing pains.

Overconfidence

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Let's not act like this team has played down to the competition. Or come off of a big win and not be able to get back up for the next game. Last week's win was huge for the Steelers but an emotional roller coaster. Now they have to gather themselves and focus on the next opponent.

Those Raiders pass rushers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If you watched Monday's game you saw Raiders edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue abuse the Baltimore Ravens tackles. One of those is former Steelers starting tackle Alejandro Villanueva. They are going to represent an enormous challenge for the tandem of Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor.

Defending Darren Waller

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders have one of the most dynamic and explosive tight ends in the NFL. Darren Waller put on a show against a very good Raiders defense on Monday night and will pose the biggest threat to the Steelers defense.

