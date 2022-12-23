Steelers vs Raiders: 3 reasons to worry this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field with heavy hearts as they mourn the death of Steelers legend Franco Harris. Nevertheless, the Steelers still need to be ready to take on a scrappy Las Vegas Raiders team on Christmas Eve who is just as keen on an upset as Pittsburgh is. Here are the three things we are worried about this week.

Josh Jacobs getting some momentum

Pittsburgh has to come out early and establish that Raiders running back Josh Jacobs isn’t going to beat this defense. All it will take is a little bit of momentum on the ground and Las Vegas could take control of the game.

The readiness of Kenny Pickett

There is no reason for Kenny Pickett to be starting this week. The first time he returned from a concussion this season he threw three interceptions. Let’s hope a full game off this time around helps him avoid that.

Covering Davante Adams

If we are being honest, there isn’t a player on the Steelers roster who can cover Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. Pittsburgh will have to commit bodies to slow Adams down while they understand you can’t expect a talent like him to be shut out. The worry is Adams takes simple throws and turns them into splash plays. He will be the guy Derek Carr looks for on possession downs and the Steelers have to prove they can handle that.

