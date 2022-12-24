Steelers vs Raiders: 3 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to get past the Las Vegas Raiders, all three phases will need to step up, play smart football and match the intensity of what is sure to be a raucous crowd at Acrisure Stadium celebrating Christmas a day early.

Here are our three keys to victory for the Steelers.

Contain the Raiders pass rush

The Raiders have a tandem of pass rushers in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones every bit as formidable as the Steelers duo of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Steelers offensive tackles Dan Moore and Chuks Okorafor will have their work cut out for them and cannot afford to get their quarterback beat up fresh off of his second concussion.

Minimize the damage from Davante Adams

There’s no way to completely stop a player like Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams. But if Pittsburgh can minimize the splash plays Adams has and don’t let him eat up huge chunks of yards, they can call it a win.

Run the football with effectiveness and effeciency

We have been impressed with how offensive coordinator Matt Canada has schemed the run game in recent weeks ad how well the offense has performed. The Raiders are 16th in rush yards allowed and 12th in yards per carry allowed at 4.3.

