Steelers vs Raiders: 3 early storylines for this week’s game

There are three games left on the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule and they need to win them all. Head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season but one more loss would put that streak in serious jeopardy. This week on the schedule the Las Vegas Raiders come to town, coming off of a miracle win over the New England Patriots. Here are this week’s early storylines.

The status of Kenny Pickett

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Trubisky didn’t light up the box score on Sunday but he took care of the football and led the Steelers offense on three touchdown drives. Is this enough to keep Pickett off the field, even if Pickett clears concussion protocol?

Consistently inconsistent defense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last week the Steelers showed what the defense is truly capable of, albeit against a pretty mediocre Panthers offense. The inconsistency of this unit, while being filled with top draft picks and where the vast majority of the salary cap is unacceptable. The Raiders are a much more balanced offense and will test this group on Sunday.

Sustaining the power run game

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The formula for the Steelers success since the bye week has hinged on the team’s ability to run the ball with commitment and effectiveness. If the Steelers want to beat the Raiders, it has to happen this week as well. It is the best way to take the pressure off whoever is playing quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire