Steelers vs. Patriots: Predictions, odds and fantasy news for Thursday Night Football

Week 14 of the NFL season kicks off with a classic 2010's showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) and the New England Patriots (2-10). Each of these teams boasts a solid defense, meaning we should be in for a barn-burner.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense has not played up to their defense's level. Many thought former offensive coordinator Matt Canada was the problem. Through two weeks without him though, the Steelers' offense is averaging just 13 points a game. They are also coming off a humiliating loss to the Arizona Cardinals. They'll look to rebound against another one of the league's bottom dwellers.

The New England Patriots meanwhile have not looked like the storied franchise many of us have come to know and loathe. In fact, the team is currently on pace for the second overall pick. The last time the Patriots had a pick that high was 1993 when they drafted Drew Bledsoe first overall. Technically speaking though, the Patriots have not been eliminated from the playoffs just yet. In what may very well be head coach Bill Belichick's final season, the Patriots' offense needs to get its act together before Belichick calls it quits, and what better time to do it than against their classic rivals.

Steelers vs. Patriots Predictions:

Sportsbook Wire: Take the Under (30)

The under has cashed in each of the last four meetings between these two teams and in six of their last seven. The Patriots are fresh off a game against a much tougher offense and much softer defense in the Los Angeles Chargers. That game only managed six total points. Don't overthink it. In the last three Patriots games, the total has not even reached 20.

Fox Sports: Steelers 13, Patriots 10

Fox Sports analyst Will Hill writes, "The Patriots won’t score much, but neither will the Steelers. Six points is a lot in a game like this." You have to agree here. Even though the Patriots are a far worse team, you can't expect the Steelers to win by more than a possession with Trubisky as their quarterback.

BetMGM: Take the Steelers ML

There isn't much to love about this game aside from the Steelers' chances of winning. They always seem to find a way to come out victorious even against tough competition. Against a team as lowly as New England, a win should not be too much to ask for.

Sports Illustrated: Mitchell Trubisky Over 0.5 Interceptions

Steven Hall writes, "Steeler fans know Mitch Trubisky loves to come out and sling the rock every time he gets the opportunity. However, that doesn’t mean the ball always ends up in the hands of someone in black and gold. Look for Mitch Trubisky to throw a ball into the hands of a New England defender this Thursday night."

Athlon: Steelers 25, Patriots 10

Although the Steelers are 0-1 ATS as favorites of six or more points this season, the Patriots are at their lowest point right now. It doesn't seem like they can beat anyone, or even get the ball to midfield most weeks. The Steelers have at least proven capable of getting a few first downs. The fact that they got to ten points last week against Arizona should be enough to convince you that they will beat the Patriots.

When: Thursday, Dec. 7

Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

TV: N/A

Stream: Amazon Prime

Thursday Night Football Week 14: Steelers vs. Patriots lines, betting trends

The Steeler are favorites to defeat the Patriots, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Wednesday evening:

Spread: Steelers (-6)

Moneyline: Steelers (-275); Patriots (+220)

Over/under: 30

Fantasy Football News:

Let's be honest. If you are starting anybody on either of these teams at this point in the season, your playoff odds are probably atrocious. The only exception is Steelers running back Jaylen Warren.

Through most of November, Warren was a reliable fantasy option, putting up 14 or more PPR fantasy points in three straight contests between Weeks 9 and 11. His workload has cooled off though. Where several people thought Warren was overtaking Najee Harris as the lead back in Pittsburgh, Warren has since rescinded back to a change-of-pace role. He is still the more explosive back between the two, but his lack of carries, shockingly low usage in the passing game, and atrocious matchup make him a sit this week.

Everybody else is a must-sit as well. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will not play this week, meaning an already bad matchup for Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth will be even worse with Mitch Trubisky throwing them the football. To top it all off, there may not even be a touchdown this week since the Patriots have held their opponents to ten or fewer points in three straight games and have lost all three.

The only fantasy football position you should fill from this Thursday night game should be your defense. Anything else and you are living in a fantasy.

