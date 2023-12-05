Steelers vs : Patriots: Monday injury updates include Cam Heyward

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference a day early as is usual when the team plays a Thursday night game. This week the Steelers have to try and get back on track after a huge letdown against the Arizona Cardinals last week. The Steelers will take on the New England Patriots who are having a down season as well but after last week we know we can take nothing for granted.

Tomlin gave some updates to the variety of injuries suffered last week and the news isn’t great. Here is the rundown of players who missed Monday’s practice with an injury designation.

G Isaac Seumalo (Shoulder)

QB Kenny Pickett (Ankle)

LB Elandon Roberts (Groin)

CB James Pierre (Shoulder)

DT Cam Heyward (Groin)

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire