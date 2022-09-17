Steelers vs Patriots: 4 guys who must play better this week

Despite the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers won last week, the team didn’t play well at multiple positions. This is especially true on offense. The New England Patriots come to town this weekend with their own inept offense. Pittsburgh has a chance to quiet the doubters from last week but to do it, these four players must play better.

Spoiler: I did not include quarterabck Mitch Trubisky on this list. He absolutely has to play better but this one is almost too obvious.

WR George Pickens

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

All through training camp all George Pickens do was wow everyone with his big catches. So to see him finish with one catch for three yards last week was seriously disappointing. Pittsburgh has to find ways to get the football into Pickens’ hands.

RB Jaylen Warren

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

With a showdown with the Cleveland Browns just four days after this week’s game, I suspect Najee Harris won’t get a full workload this week. Yes, Harris must play better but personally I think there is more pressure on the rookie Jaylen Warren to be effective, especially if he sees 30 or 40 percent of the carries.

OC Mason Cole

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Mason Cole was one of the big free agents Pittsburgh signed to bolster the offensive line and he did not live up to that on Sunday. The interior offensive line was miserable and completely negated the run game. Meanwhile last year’s starting center Kendrick Green was a healthy scratch. Did the Steelers miss on Cole?

G Kevin Dotson

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Following along with the addition of Cole is guard Kevin Dotson. Dotson won the starting guard job but didn’t play like it last week. Lack of physicality from a player who was so physical in his rookie season is disappointing and has to change if he wants to keep his starting job.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire