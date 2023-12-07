Steelers vs Patriots: 3 keys to victory this week

After last week’s debacle, the Pittsburgh Steelers should never take any opponent for granted. So when the New England Patriots come to town on Thursday night, they need to treat it like they are going against a Super Bowl contender. Here are the keys to victory for the Steelers in this week’s prime-time matchup.

Account for those safeties

Keep an eye out for Malik Cunningham

If Malik Cunningham is active Thursday night, expect him to be on the field. His athleticism and speed are rare and he creates some schematic problems for the Steelers defense that the other Patriots quarterbacks don’t.

Don't underestimate Zeke Elliott

New England is not going to have Rhamondre Stevenson at running back but don’t assume the Patriots won’t try and establish the run with Zeke Elliott. He might be a little past his prime but he can still play and with all the problems Pittsburgh has an inside linebacker, New England is going to run right at them.

