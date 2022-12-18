Steelers vs. Panthers highlights Week 15
Watch the game highlights between the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers during Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Detroit Lions NFL game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the New York Jets
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Jacksonville trailed by 17 points late in the third quarter before Trevor Lawrence came alive and Dak Prescott's tipped pass trend reared its ugly head again.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Detroit Lions won for sixth time in past seven games in wild fourth quarter vs. New York Jets to keep NFL playoff hopes alive.
The Lions stayed in the playoff picture while serving the Jets a crushing loss.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
The Indianapolis Colts played two distinct halves: their best in the first half and an abomination in the second half.
The Cowboys had the game and a playoff berth right where they wanted it, until they didn't. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Detroit Lions win for sixth time in past seven games in wild fourth quarter vs. New York Jets, keep NFL playoff hopes alive and well
The 49ers nearly received a boost in the NFC standings Saturday before the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.
Emiliano Martinez shocked World Cup fans when he celebrated his Golden Glove award with a lewd gesture in front of billions of global TV viewers.
The Eagles won a truly ugly football game on Sunday, barely knocking off the Bears 25-20 in windy Chicago to nab their 13th win of the season. By Adam Hermann
Lionel Messi picked up the World Cup in a black bisht - a traditional men's cloak in the Arab world - as he was asked to put on the garment before being handed the trophy.
Stark left the Monday Night Football sidelines 20 years ago to start a family. She never imagined she'd get a chance to return, and now she's seizing it.
In one epic afternoon, Kirk Cousins won his first NFC North title, threw for a career high in passing yards, handcrafted the biggest comeback in NFL history and set a record for the gaudiest jacket ever worn by a guy who thinks that khaki is a little too risque for public display. "My wife dresses me," he said. "She put it out last night and I looked at her and said, 'I don't know.'" She ...
Football's most dangerous running quarterback put on a dazzling display in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Frank Gore Jr., son of the legendary running back, set an all-time bowl record for rushing yards for the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles.
“I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads.”
Jacksonville’s Rayshawn Jenkins’ interception return wins game