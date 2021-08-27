Steelers vs Panthers: 5 players with the most on the line this week

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Carolina Panthers on Friday, they will be putting the final touches on the Steelers 53-man roster. The team must make their final cuts on Tuesday and there are several guys who are either fighting to earn a roster spot or hold onto the one they have. Here are five Steelers with a lot of the line this week.

RB Jaylen Samuels

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Time is running out for Samuels to show something and stay on the Steelers roster. Samuels completely fell out of favor last year and with the addition of Kalen Ballage, Samuels is firmly on the roster bubble.

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Ray-Ray McCloud has been hanging around at the bottom of the Steelers wide receiver depth chart but he had Cody White and Mathew Sexton nipping at his heels.

S Tre Norwood

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The release of Antoine Brooks Jr. opens the door for Tre Norwood to be the primary reserve at safety and cornerback and on Friday will get some reps as the team's starting slot cornerback.

P Pressley Harvin III

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh has chosen to take the starting punter battle down to the final game. Rookie Pressley Harvin III has been good but not running away with the job as hoped. So if it's close, I can see the Steelers sticking with the veteran Jordan Berry.

QB Dwayne Haskins

(Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Dwayne Haskins will get his first start of the preseason against the Panthers so the team will get the first look at him going against a starting defense. Mason Rudolph is not playing, which might make one assume the backup job is all locked up by Mason. However, I think the coaching staff will give Haskins a fair shot to jump Rudolph on the depth chart with a big game.

1

1