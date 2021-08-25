Steelers vs Panthers: 4 things to watch for this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up their preseason schedule on Friday night when they take on the Carolina Panthers. If you are looking to see the starters, you are going to be disappointed but this will be a great opportunity for the coaches to get one final look at guys on the roster bubble before final cuts. Here are four things to watch for this week.

Final round of the punter battle

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Steelers have chosen to keep both punters, Jordan Berry and Pressley Harvin III so the coaches can have one final week to evaluate which guy makes more sense for the 53-man roster. This could mean Berry is going to be the guy and the Steelers want to stash Harvin on the practice squad.

Running back depth chart gets sorted

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Hopefully, all the Steelers running backs are healthy and ready to go for this final game. There's no point in playing Najee Harris this week but the Steelers need to figure out how the rest of the depth chart will fall out. Benny Snell has been MIA for much of the preseason and Kalen Ballage has been the second-best back on the team.

Last look for Kendrick Green

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Kendrick Green is still listed as the second-string center on the team's depth chart behind J.C. Hassenauer but he's been getting starter reps. Friday's game will be a great chance for Green to separate himself and show the team's confidence in him isn't misplaced.

That pesky nickel cornerback spot

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Raise your hand if you were surprised when the Steelers chose to release Antoine Brooks Jr. on Tuesday. The move means the Steelers misjudged how ready Brooks was and they have to figure out pretty quickly how they are going to rotate cornerbacks this season.

1

1