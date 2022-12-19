Steelers vs Panthers: 4 big takeaways from the win

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers got in their time machine and played like a Steelers team of old en route to a 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. After going back and watching again, here are our big takeaways from the game.

Matt Canada called a great game

For all the fans who want offensive coordinator Matt Canada run out of town, you aren’t going to want to hear this. Canada called a masterful game and he and his coaches put together a solid game plan. The run game was effective and set up a passing game designed to keep the chains moving without making mistakes.

Diontae Johnson stepped up

I am among those who have been critical of wide receiver Diontae Johnson and his drops and odd decisions with the football in his hands. But on Sunday, Johnson came up big. 10 catches on 10 targets for 98 yards and made some clutch runs after the catch to get first downs.

Mitch Trubisky has to start the rest of the season

At this point, there is no value in playing any quarterback but Mitch Trubisky for the rest of the season. Trubisky proved on Sunday he can run the offense when it is built around minimizing his mistakes and that scheme can put up points. There’s no way Kenny Pickett should have his health jeopardized in the final three games after the way Trubisky played on Sunday.

Defensive line took control of the game

It won’t show up in the boxscore but the Steelers defensive line had its best game on Sunday. The Panthers came out and stacked the line with big bodies to try to run the football and the Pittsburgh defensive line countered it at every turn. Not racking up tackles but guys like DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk did a great job locking up the big offensive linemen to let linebackers flow to the football.

