Steelers vs Packers: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to, or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. This week the Steelers are taking on the Green Bay Packers in a matchup of legendary franchises.

Game info: Green Bay Packers (3-5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Weather: Temps in the 50s

Announcers: Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL+ and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week's game.

