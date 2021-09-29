Steelers vs Packers: Starting fast means no-huddle for Pittsburgh

When Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spoke to the media on Wednesday he noted that he along with the entire offense needs to start faster. Given the Steelers haven’t scored an opening-drive touchdown in 13 games, Roethlisberger makes a valid point.

But how exactly does this happen? Scripting plays isn’t working, mainly because the players just cannot execute. This is especially true when the Steelers try to come out and establish the run game.

The best option for the Steelers to jump-start the offense and the easiest to implement is by literally playing faster. Using tempo and the no-huddle is what Roethlisberger is most comfortable doing and an ideal strategy to come out of the gates quickly. The Steelers have struggled so much in the first quarter they have punted 23 times and only gotten 17 first downs.

This week the Steelers travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers. This will be the best test of the season for the Steelers offense to try and keep up with Aaron Rodgers and that Green Bay offense.

