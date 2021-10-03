Steelers vs. Packers highlights Week 4
Watch the highlights of the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers from Week 4 of the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Rookie QB Trey Lance came in for the 49ers against the Seahawks and threw for 2 TDs, and was able to get some yards on the ground too.
Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium was absolutely electrifying.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks at halftime and head coach Kyle Shanahan shared some details about the decision to replace him after the game. Shanahan said Garoppolo had his calf stepped on at some point in the first half and that he was able to play through the injury until [more]
The Rams were humbled at home by the Cardinals, who remain undefeated and atop the NFC West.
Tom Brady is used to Patriots fans serenading him as he takes the field at Gillette Stadium, but he was always coming out of the tunnel in a Patriots uniform. Brady is in a different uniform on Sunday night, but the reception for the Buccaneers quarterback was the same one we’ve grown accustomed to seeing. [more]
The #49ers started hot, but fell apart as the game went on in a loss to the Seahawks.
A quick rundown of everything we know immediately following the #49ers' xx vs. the Seahawks.
The 49ers had a QB change to start the second half, but it wasn't voluntary.
Steelers suffer 10-point swing on horrible call by officials
And he’s done it on the ground.
The Rams were embarrassed by the Cardinals at home, losing 37-20 on Sunday. Here's what we know about the loss.
Trey Lance took the reins for the 49ers in the second half of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, and the rookie might not be handing them right away.
Mahomes' latest foray into wizardry was impressive even by his standards.
Big Ben can't get it done anymore if the way the past three games have gone are any indication.
Fans got their first chance to cheer Tom Brady on Saturday night when the Buccaneers arrived at their team hotel in Providence, R.I., ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Richard Sherman speaks
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 5
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
Cincinnati is behind four other undefeated teams in the rankings: Alabama, Georgia, Iowa and Penn State.
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints.