Steelers vs Packers: Green Bay could be down 2 key defensive starters

We already know the Pittsburgh Steelers will be quite shorthanded on defense this week with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Montravius Adams and Cole Holcomb all absent. The Green Bay Packers could also be down two of their best defensive players as well.

The Packers listed starting linebacker Quay Walker and starting cornerback Jaire Alexander as doubtful this week. Walker currently leads the Packers with 66 tackles and is the team’s primary run-stuffer. With the Steelers starting to focus on the run game, not having Walker on the field is a huge plus for Pittsburgh.

Alexander is the Packers top coverage player and if he cannot go it will complicated this for Green Bay in trying to slow down wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. Pickens is in a slump for the last two games and not having Alexander on the field might be just the slump buster he needs.

The Packers also have the following players listed as questionable:

DL Kenny Clark

S Rudy Ford

OL Josh Myers

OT Yosh Nijman

OT Jon Runyan

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire