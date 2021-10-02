Steelers vs Packers game status report

Here is a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers game status report for this week. The Steelers are getting healthier and should get some starters back for Sunday’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

DT Carlos Davis-OUT

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Davis will miss his third straight game with a knee injury.

G Rashaad Coward-OUT

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Coward is currently dealing with an ankle injury and won’t be available on Sunday.

OT Chuks Okorafor-OUT

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor remains in the concussion protocol and won’t play. Joe Haeg will start in his place.

WR Chase Claypool-Questionable

Claypool suffered a hamstring injury this week and is questionable. However, he missed Friday’s practice so he could miss this week’s game.

The rest

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers listed no other players on the injury report. This means linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, wide receivers Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, should be good to go vs the Packers.

