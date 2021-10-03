Steelers vs Packers: What to expect when Pittsburgh is on defense

The last two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense has not played like the elite unit as advertised. This has been largely due to injuries. But this week, against the Green Bay Packers, the Steelers are getting outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith back and this changes everything. Here’s what we expect to see when the Steelers are on defense.

Waves of pressure

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After two weeks without a full contingent of pass rushers, things are getting back to normal. Look for the Steelers to do something similar to what they did to the Bills in Week One as they rotation Watt, Highsmith and Melvin Ingram in to keep constant heat on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and still be able to drop seven into coverage.

Struggles against the run

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers haven’t been great running the football this season but a Steelers defensive line without Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu might change that. Pressure is on inside linebackers Devin Bush and Joe Schobert to fill gaps, force runs into big bodies and finish plays.

Lost of bodies in the secondary

It appears the Pittsburgh Steelers are still trying to sort out a rotation of defensive backs and who is playing where on any given play. So far all these changes haven’t led to any huge communication issues but it’s still very much a work in progress. This week Pittsburgh has to figure out how to minimize the damage of Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

1

1