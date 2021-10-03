Steelers vs Packers: What to expect when Pittsburgh is on offense

Through three games, the Pittsburgh Steleers offense has been stuck in neutral. Struggles along the offensive line have hamstrung the entire group. This week the struggling Steelers offense has to find a way to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers.

Here’s what we expect to see when the Steelers have the football.

A lack of originality

One of the hopes when the Steelers hired Matt Canada was him bringing the Steelers offense into the current age of the NFL. This hasn’t happened yet so don’t look for it this weekend. This means very little in the way of motions or shifts or novel playcalling.

More up tempo

One thing we are looking for this week is Canada letting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger run more no-huddle and tempo offense to try and wake up the offense. It’s pretty obvious this is where Roethlisberger is at his best.

A heavy dose of Diontae Johnson

Last week with Diontae Johnson out of the lineup, wide receiver Chase Claypool became the primary target. This week, with Claypool out, it will be Johnson. It will also be another week where JuJu Smith-Schuster gets lost in the shuffle.

Najee Harris the receiver as part of the gameplan

Last week the Steelers discovered running back Najee Harris might be the secret weapon in the passing game. And it was almost completely by accident. I expect to see more designed pass plays to Harris, just not on 4th-and-10 in the red zone.

