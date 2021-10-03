Steelers vs Packers: Check out Ben Roethlisberger’s 400th career passing touchdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers first touchdown of the day was significant for a number of reasons. First, the beautiful throw from Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson broke a long streak of scoreless first quarters going all the way back to Week 10 of the 2020 season.

Secondly, it marks the 400th passing touchdown for Roethlisberger. Only eight players in NFL history have thrown for 400 or more touchdowns and Roethlisberger joins an elite group.

Johnson missed last week’s game with a knee injury but made his presence felt immediately. He is the only Steelers receiver who can consistently get separation from defenders and thanks to a beautiful throw by Roethlisberger he cruised into the end zone to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead.

