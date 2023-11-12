Steelers vs Packers: Big takeaways from the win

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers went back to basics and fought past the Green Bay Packers with a huge rushing performance and some timely turnovers. If you are an old-school Steelers fan, this is the kind of football you crave. Here are our big takeaways from the win.

The run game works

First of all, let’s give a ton of credit to the Steelers offensive line. Two weeks in a row this group has stepped up and refused to get pushed around. This allowed running back Jaylen Warren to get his first 100-yard game of the season and as a team top 200 yards on the ground. Warren and Najee Harris both looked great.

Keeanu Benton is a star

We hated to see Montravius Adams out of the starting lineup with injury but it gave Keeanu Benton the opportunity for a full game of snaps and he made the most of them. Benton really is the bully in the middle of the defense this team needs down the stretch.

T.J. Watt looking pretty mortal

All the props in the world for T.J. Watt passing his brother for second-most career sacks in a player’s first 100 games. But overall, Watt and the rest of the Steelers pass rush looked pretty pedestrian only getting that single sack of Jordan Love.

Don't blame Canada

The narrative about offensive coordinator Matt Canada has quieted down and rightfully so. Canada called another great game on Sunday and it was clear that execution was the issue.

Injuries are a killer

The middle of the Steelers defense is a mess. Montravius Adams and Minkah Fitzpatrick both missed Sunday’s game and Cole Holcomb is on IR. But it gets worse as inside linebacker Kwon Alexander who replaced Holcomb tore his Achilles and is out for the year as well.

