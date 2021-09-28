Steelers vs Packers: 4 early causes for concern this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers get no breaks this week as they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers after an upset loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals. It might be too early to talk about a must-win game but this one might be as close as it gets for a team with playoff aspirations. Here are our early causes of concern.

I mean, it's Aaron Rodgers

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

So far the vaunted Steelers defense has let Josh Allen, Derek Carr and Joe Burrow carve them up with effeciency and at times huge numbers. What on Earth is Aaron Rodgers going to do?

Injuries, injuries, injuries

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh has an extensive list of injuries and it is hard to imagine all of these players getting back to 100 percent this week. The depth of the Steelers was seriously exposed last week and the Packers have to be excited about facing a team as banged up as this one is.

Does this team have it in them?

After Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said the Steelers gave up last week, it does call into question the heart of this group. This game would be a great chance for a gut check and a bounce back but after the way this team played last week, I'm hopeful the team rises up in the face of adversity but I won't be at all surprised if they don't.

What does a loss mean this week?

(AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The biggest worry about this week is what happens if the Steelers lose. Falling to 1-3 in a crowded AFC North is going to make the playoffs a climb and even get a season over .500. For as bad as things are going now, the second half of the schedule is far tougher and losing on Sunday just creates a hole they might not be able to dig out of.

1

1