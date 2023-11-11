Steelers vs Packers: 4 big keys to victory this week

Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers struggles, they find themselves at 5-3, in second place in the AFC North and continuing to find ways to win football games. This week the Pittsburgh Steelers get their final of three home games in a row when they take on the Green Bay Packers.

Here are our big keys to victory for the Steelers this week.

Focus on stopping Aaron Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh has been exposed this season against quality running backs and if the Steelers don’t come out physical, Aaron Jones can make them pay.

Establish the run early

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last week the Steelers had their best day running the football all season. The offensive line was firing off the ball and the tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren looked great. This should be the formula again this week against a struggling Packers run defense.

Take some shots with George Pickens

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Steelers need to get Pickens back on track and with cornerback Jaire Alexander out, this should be a perfect opportunity. Quarterback Kenny Pickett must take advantage of opportunities downfield when coverage allows.

Attacking on defense

Sep 17, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) and linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With Jordan Love struggling on the other side, this is the week for Pittsburgh to take some risks and not only bring lots of pressure but to really press for takeaways.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire