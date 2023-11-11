Steelers vs Packers: 4 big keys to victory this week
Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers struggles, they find themselves at 5-3, in second place in the AFC North and continuing to find ways to win football games. This week the Pittsburgh Steelers get their final of three home games in a row when they take on the Green Bay Packers.
Here are our big keys to victory for the Steelers this week.
Focus on stopping Aaron Jones
Pittsburgh has been exposed this season against quality running backs and if the Steelers don’t come out physical, Aaron Jones can make them pay.
Establish the run early
Last week the Steelers had their best day running the football all season. The offensive line was firing off the ball and the tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren looked great. This should be the formula again this week against a struggling Packers run defense.
Take some shots with George Pickens
The Steelers need to get Pickens back on track and with cornerback Jaire Alexander out, this should be a perfect opportunity. Quarterback Kenny Pickett must take advantage of opportunities downfield when coverage allows.
Attacking on defense
With Jordan Love struggling on the other side, this is the week for Pittsburgh to take some risks and not only bring lots of pressure but to really press for takeaways.