Steelers vs Packers: 3 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

In Week One, no one gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a chance over the Buffalo Bills. In Week Two, no one gave the Las Vegas Raiders a shot to beat the Steelers. See what I’m getting at? It is easy to sit and dismiss the Steelers this week against the Green Bay Packers but in the NFL, literally, anything can happen. It might be a longshot but here’s how the Steelers can beat the Packers.

Hit Aaron Rodgers

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

With the Steelers at full strength on defense, the pass rush we saw absolutely harass Bills quarterback Josh Allen all game long. The Steelers must do the same to Rodgers and with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on the field, it can happen.

Sustain drives

I’m not sure how it’s going to happen but I’m trusting the coaches to find ways to keep the offenses on the field this week. Pittsburgh found out rookie running back Najee Harris is a great safety valve in the passing game and could be the key this week to converting first downs against the Green Bay defense.

Maximize splash plays

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

One big reason the Steelers were able to beat the Bills in Week One is that they found ways to make splash plays in all three phases. They will need to do this again on Sunday and no unit is off the hook. Turnovers, big returns or coverage plays and some deep shots on offense are all a must this week.

