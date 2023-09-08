Steelers vs Niners: Who wins Week 1?

Oddsmakers think the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to slip up this week against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite all the work this team has done in the offseason and the improvements made, it is still a team that missed the playoffs taking on a team that was one game away from the Super Bowl last season.

Our prediction for this week is based on what we know, not what we hope. The Niners are getting EDGE Nick Bosa after he signed his massive contract extension on Wednesday. They may not have tight end George Kittle but will have dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Steelers have a young group of guys who overachieved late last season and come into the season a year older and a year wiser. Is this team as good as they looked in the preseason? If you think they are, there’s no doubt the Steelers can win this one.

As much as it pains us to say, I don’t see the Steelers winning this one. The Niners are such a complete team and that group has proven it. Obviously in Week One, all bets are off but we look for Pittsburgh to keep it close but not be able to pull off the win. Cast your vote and make your prediction.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire