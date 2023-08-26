Steelers vs Niners: San Francisco starting kicker dealing with calf strain

In two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the opener of the 2023 NFL regular season. Right now the 49ers are dealing with injuries to both of their placekickers.

Rookie kicker Jake Moody missed Friday’s preseason game with a quad strain. Meanwhile the team’s other kicker, Zane Gonzalez had to leave the game with a calf injury.

The Niners drafted Moody in the third round to be the starter but at the same time they traded for Gonzalez. Now it isn’t clear which kicker will be ready to go when they take on the Steelers in Week One.

Concerning: The #49ers K Zane Gonzales (calf) was ruled out. Rookie K Jake Moody is also dealing with a quad strain. Week 1 looms… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2023

Meanwhile the Steelers have one of the best kickers in the NFL with Chris Boswell. San Francisco could be scouring the waiver wide once final cuts are done to a replacement.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire