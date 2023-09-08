Steelers vs Niners: Ranking our 6 favorite newcomers this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers rolled over a significant amount of the roster in the offseason. More than a half dozen new faces will see significant reps on Sunday when the Steelers take on the San Francisco 49ers. Here are our six favorite newcomers this week that we can’t wait to watch play.

WR Allen Robinson II

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Exactly the veteran presence the Steelers need as the slot receiver.

LB Kwon Alexander

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The best inside linebacker the Steelers had in preseason was Kwon Alexander and he could be the answer for dealing with Christian McCaffrey.

CB Patrick Peterson

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

G Isaac Seumalo

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Seumalo is a huge upgrade at left tackle and is going to power the run game.

S Keanu Neal

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Keanu Neal is a versatile guy and is listed as co-first team with Damontae Kazee.

TE Darnell Washington

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) ORG XMIT: NYOTK

Darnell Washington is out to prove he’s more than just a dominating run blocker.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire