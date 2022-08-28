Steelers vs Lions: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. It is Week Two of the 2022 NFL preseason. Pittsburgh wraps up the preseason at home against the Detroit Lions. The big question for the Steelers is who will be the starting quarterback in the regular season and this is the game to decide it.

Game information:

Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Kickoff: Sunday, August 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrusiure Stadium

Weather: Clear with temps in the 80s

Broadcast:

National television: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play Greg Gumble, analyst Charles Robinson, sideline reporter Evan Washburn

Online: You can also tune in online with Paramount Plus, NFL+ and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s game. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

