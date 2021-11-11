Steelers vs Lions injury update: Ben Roethlisberger and Chase Claypool miss Thursday practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers put out its Thursday practice report and the news isn’t great. According to the report, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Chase Claypool both missed Thursday practice. Roethlisberger is dealing with a pec injury and Claypool a toe.

In addition, running back Najee Harris was limited with a foot injury and defensive tackle Cam Heyward sat out dealing with an ankle injury. Here is the full report.

QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Right Shoulder) – DNP

WR Chase Claypool (Toe) – DNP

TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring) – Full

LB Robert Spillane (Ankle) – Limited

DT Isaiah Buggs (Hip) – Full

DT Cam Heyward (Ankle) – Limited

RB Najee Harris (Foot) – Limited

C Kendrick Green (Hamstring) – Limited

Meanwhile the Lions had three guys on the injury report. Kicker Austin Seibert was limited with a hip injury, linebacker Austin Bryant was limited with a shoulder injury and running back Jamaal Williams missed practice with a thigh injury.

