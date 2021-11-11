Steelers vs Lions injury update: Ben Roethlisberger and Chase Claypool miss Thursday practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Pittsburgh Steelers put out its Thursday practice report and the news isn’t great. According to the report, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Chase Claypool both missed Thursday practice. Roethlisberger is dealing with a pec injury and Claypool a toe.
In addition, running back Najee Harris was limited with a foot injury and defensive tackle Cam Heyward sat out dealing with an ankle injury. Here is the full report.
QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Right Shoulder) – DNP
WR Chase Claypool (Toe) – DNP
TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring) – Full
LB Robert Spillane (Ankle) – Limited
DT Isaiah Buggs (Hip) – Full
DT Cam Heyward (Ankle) – Limited
RB Najee Harris (Foot) – Limited
C Kendrick Green (Hamstring) – Limited
Meanwhile the Lions had three guys on the injury report. Kicker Austin Seibert was limited with a hip injury, linebacker Austin Bryant was limited with a shoulder injury and running back Jamaal Williams missed practice with a thigh injury.
List
Steelers vs Lions: 4 areas of improvement for Pittsburgh this week