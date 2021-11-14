Steelers vs Lions ends in tie after error-filled game

Pi

On an ugly day in an even uglier game, the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Detroit Lions ended in a 16-16 tie. The Steelers went into the game minus starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and played like it as they couldn’t finish the game to extend their winning streak.

On offense, quarterback Mason Rudolph was the actual definition of mediocre. Rudolph threw for 242 yards on a pitiful 4.8 yards per attempt. Despite his work with the first team, Rudolph truly appears to have regressed especially in terms of his arm strength and decision making. One bright spot on offense was running back Najee Harris finishing with 105 rushing yards on 26 attempts.

Defensively, the Steelers were a mixed bag. The pass defense held Lions quarterback Jared Goff to only 114 yards. They also sacked Goff four times. The bad news is the Lions were able to run the ball at will for much of the game with D’Andre Swift finishing with 139 yards to add to Detroit’s 229 rushing yards.

List