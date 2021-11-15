Steelers vs Lions: Big takeaways from this week’s game

Ugly football is ugly and there is no sugar-coating it. What we watched on Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions was some of the most uninspired football I’ve seen in a long time. Neither team played like they wanted to win and both teams got their wish with a 16-16 tie.

Here are our big takeaways from the game.

Don't get caught up in the stats

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

This isn’t a game where you want to get too caught up in the numbers. Especially when you consider the two teams nearly played an extra quarter. Yes, Mason Rudolph was asked to throw the ball a ton but it wasn’t like it was at the expense of the run game. Najee Harris had 26 carries.

This defense is in trouble

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There is far too much talent on this roster on defense to play so poorly. Depth has been stretched to the limit all season but it is really having a cumulative effect on the entire defense. The missed tackles just continue to pile up and at this point in the season, I’m not sure it is going to get any better.

The injuries stacked up fast

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take long for the Steelers to have four starters out of the lineup. Cornerback Joe Haden injured his foot, guards Trai Turner and Kevin Dotson and linebacker T.J. Watt were all lost with injuries and it really feels like this team isn’t going to get them back soon.

Turnovers sealed the Steelers fate

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (left) causes Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) to fumble the ball in overtime einz Field. The game ended in a 16-16 tie. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Coming away with a tie after losing two fumbles in overtime is quite a feat. Pair that up with an interception in regulation and it is a miracle this team got the tie. Those two fumbles were a perfect snapshot of the clumsy, sloppy football the Steelers played all game long.

1

1