Steelers vs Lions: 4 things to watch for in this week’s preseason game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their third preseason game of the year and the first game at Heinz Field. This is Pittsburgh’s most important game of the preseason as it will be the one game where the full starting lineups will be on the field. Here are the four things to watch for this week.

Quarterback rotation

(Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Head coach Mike Tomlin has said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will start and play but he's keeping any further information close to the vest. Tomlin also wasn't willing to share how he would utilize the team's other three quarterbacks.

Offensive line rotation

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Kevin Dotson has made his way back to the starting lineup and we want to see what he can do with a starting lineup spot on the line. At offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor and Zach Banner have struggled, meanwhile rookie Dan Moore Jr. has shined.

James Washington in a larger role

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

It isn't clear how much wide receiver Chase Claypool will play on Saturday if at all. This means we could finally see an expanded role for James Washington. Washington has done well this week filling in for Claypool at practice as he makes his case for more snaps.

Joe Schobert in the starting lineup

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The newest Steeler, linebacker Joe Schobert is going to be playing with the starters on Saturday. Pittsburgh made a trade for Schobert early in the week and according to Tomlin has already shown enough they want to see how he works with the starters.

