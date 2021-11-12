Steelers vs Lions: 4 guys we cant wait to see this week

As we dig into this week’s matchup with the Detroit Lions, there are some names for the Pittsburgh Steelers that keep popping up. Guys who have underperformed as of late and we really want to see big things from this week. Here are the four guys we are looking more forward to watching play this week.

WR Chase Claypool

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Steelers have made a point to try to get Claypool the football in creative ways, especially as a runner. This is far from ideal as Claypool should be the team’s deep threat but no such luck.

LB Alex Highsmith

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

At some point, Alex Highsmith has to be more hype than substance. He’s a starter but with only 1.5 sacks on the season, his year has been a disappointment. Maybe this is the week we finally start to see some production.

DB Tre Norwood

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Early in the season the Steelers utilized rookie Tre Norwood on defense far more than he has recently. We want to see a heavier workload from Norwood this week in the secondary.

P Pressley Harvin III

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The rookie punter is due for a bounceback after some questionable kicks in recent weeks.

1

1