Steelers vs Lions: 4 big takeaways from this preseason game

The third preseason game is always the big one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year Pittsburgh took on the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field and definitely put on a great show for the fans. The Steelers came away with the 26-20 win and moved to 3-0 in the preseason. Here are our four big takeaways from the win.

Ben Roethlisberger looked sharp

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

In just under one quarter of action, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looked great. Big Ben went 8-for-10 for 137 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Roethlisberger's arm strength looked good and he showed an excellent grasp of the offense. Roethlisberger even did some scrambling that reminded us of the Roethlisberger of the past.

The offensive line is hit or miss

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line you saw on Saturday in the first half is what fans should be prepared to see all season. This group is not going to be terribly consistent but will show some exceptional reps. The goal is going to be more consistency and more bad reps than good, which I'm not sure we have seen yet.

How about that Pat Freiermuth?

(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

If you watched Saturday's game you might have thought you were watching Roethlisberger throwing touchdowns to former Steelers legend Heath Miller. Nope, it was just rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth doing his best Heath Miller impression. Freiermuth was dominant in the red zone and gave the Steelers a taste of what the season holds with this talented rookie.

Alex Highsmith is ready for the regular season

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Steelers signed Melvin Ingram as insurance at outside linebacker but Alex Highsmith doesn't look like he's giving up his starting spot to anyone. Highsmith looks bigger and faster and is showing a quicker first step off the snap.

