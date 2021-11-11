Steelers vs Lions: 4 areas of improvement for Pittsburgh this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the winless Detroit Lions to town in hopes of extending their win streak to five games. On paper, the Lions might seem like an easy win but in the NFL there’s nothing to be taken for granted. Here are four areas we want to see the Steelers improve on this week.

Running the football with efficiency

Last week the Steelers only averaged 2.8 yards per carry and every rush by Najee Harris was labored. Unfortunately, this has been a trend for the season and doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon. No one thinks Harris is going to break off lots of long runs but every run shouldn’t have to be him fighting for three yards as he’s swallowed up at the line of scrimmage.

Forcing turnovers

It has been an unusual sight to see a Steelers defense struggle like this one has but the fact this unit only has eight takeaways this season is the most surprising. Aside from linebacker T.J. Watt, most of the Steelers defenders appear passive when it comes to going after the football and this needs to change.

Holding up against the run

The Steelers defense is good for a couple of bad drives a game. If they are consistent about nothing else, you can count on this. And when those bad drives come, it is typically at the expense of run support. With all the injuries up front it makes sense this group struggles to anchor but at some point the responsibility of getting this right falls on defensive coordinator Keith Butler.

Giving Ben Roethlisberger more time

Ben Roethlisberger is still being forced to throw the football faster than any quarterback in the NFL. And despite some tiny improvements in this area, the fact Roethlisberger cannot operate in a clean pocket seriously limits the options for guys like wide receivers James Washington and Chase Claypool.

