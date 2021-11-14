Steelers vs Lions: 3 things Ben Roethlisberger being out means for Pittsburgh

Breaking news out from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. The team announced starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is out for this week’s game against the Detroit Lions. What does this mean for the Steelers? Here are three big things.

First look at Mason Rudolph in 2021

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

The great debate is whether or not Mason Rudolph is the guy to replace Ben Roethlisberger when he retires. Rudolph will get his first live action this week and in a hugely important game for his future and for this season. Fortunately for Rudolph, Roethlisberger missed a considerable amount of practice this week with injury designations so he should be comfortable starting on short notice.

A whole lot of Najee Harris

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Steelers offense has leaned heavily on rookie running back Najee Harris this season even with Roethlisberger on the field. With him out, look for an even greater emphasis on running the football and keeping things safe which means feeding the football to Harris.

Time for another gear from the defense

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The defense has underperformed for stretches this season. If they ever needed the motivation to step things up a notch or two, this should be it. Guys like Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Joe Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick are the leaders of this team and cannot let the offense down again this week.

