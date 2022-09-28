Steelers vs Jets: Is Week 4 a must-win game for Pittsburgh?

Heading into this week’s game against the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves with their backs against the wall, riding a two-game losing streak and hoping a home game against the struggling Jets will reverse their fortunes.

But what if it doesn’t? What if the Steelers fall to New York? Falling to 1-3 and then making the playoffs would be a rare feat but it is made worse by a hyper-competitive AFC.

Cast your vote and let us know if you think the season is over with a loss on Sunday. Or do you think Pittsburgh can drop this game to the Jets and still find a way to salvage the season?

