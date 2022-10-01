Steelers vs Jets: 4 players to watch this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers hope to snap their two-game losing streak when the New York Jets come to town. If the team wants to get the season back on track, here are four guys who need to step up and that we will be keeping a close eye on.

DT Montravius Adams

It might not seem like a huge move but Pittsburgh named defensive tackle Montravius Adams the team’s starting nose tackle. He’s not the big people-mover this defense needs but an expanded role should help tighten up a questionable run defense

RB Jaylen Warren

Last week fans got to see the potential of rookie running back Jaylen Warren. In just a few carries Warren impressed with his quickness, vision and power. We can’t wait to see him getting a much heavier workload this week.

WR George Pickens

Through three games, rookie wide receiver George Pickens only has five catches for 65 yards. Whether this is a fault of the scheme or the quarterback it needs to change this week. As good as Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are, Pickens is the guy who can jumpstart this offense.

CB Levi Wallace

With Ahekllo Witherspoon out of the lineup this week, Levi Wallace steps in as the team’s starting cornerback opposite Cameron Sutton. Wallace was brought in as a free agent to compete for a starting job and gets a great opportunity to impress against a questionable Jets passing game.

